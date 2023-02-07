Briggs waives his right to a preliminary hearing

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Spencerville mayor will be heading to Allen County Common Pleas Court.

45-year-old Phillip Briggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court, and now his case is heading to a higher court. He has hired his own attorney to represent him. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, his case will more than likely be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed against him.

According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls say that Briggs had allegedly recorded them while they were undressing. During the arraignment, it came out that Briggs admitted to a sheriff's detective that he put a camera in the bathroom and stored the images on his laptop. The bond for Briggs was set at $200,000, he currently remains in the Allen County Jail.

