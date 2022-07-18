Bryan Moss returns to Lima to help artists hone their skills during weeklong camp at ArtSpace

Aspiring artists getting the chance to work with a professional this week at Artspace/Lima.
Graphic Novel Artist Bryan Moss returned to Lima to conduct a week-long camp to help artists fine-tune their skills. Moss was in Lima for Free Comic Book Day back in May and this week he will be working one on one with the students to help them create their own signature comic book. Even though it was day one, participants already have a good sense of what direction they want to take and why they came to the summer camp.
"I wanted to take this class mainly just cause I want to like find out how to like make sure that my art skills are more improved and like find my way into the art world," said Lea Rode.
"I just want to get more better at making comics. So I can be with my grandpa in the art show, in the comic show," commented Conner Sroufe.
"Surprisingly, I'm flabbergasted because they're very energetic and they're very ready to draw. So it's one of those things where I got here at 9:45 and they are ready. I'm like hold on, I've got to get my coffee first everyone. So it's been really like magnetic and very high energy, but in a good way. This is hyper-creative and it's a lot of fun," said Bryan Moss, comic book artist.
The class continues through Friday. Artspace/Lima is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the community with creativity through exhibitions and educational programs.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.