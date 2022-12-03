Businesses take part in Downtown Lima Inc. Holiday Festival

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Kids and their families visited downtown Lima to participate in lots of holiday activities. Downtown Lima Inc. held their annual holiday festival on Saturday. Kids could get their picture taken with Santa, elves, the Grinch, the Coca-Cola bear, and Elsa, or stop by several businesses for free hot chocolate, crafts, music, and more. It was a great opportunity for shopping, getting perfect Christmas card photos, and making holiday memories.

Artspace Lima has participated in the Holiday Festival for many years and what they enjoy most is seeing the children have a good time.

