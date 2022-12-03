Businesses take part in Downtown Lima Inc. Holiday Festival

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Kids and their families visited downtown Lima to participate in lots of holiday activities. Downtown Lima Inc. held their annual holiday festival on Saturday. Kids could get their picture taken with Santa, elves, the Grinch, the Coca-Cola bear, and Elsa, or stop by several businesses for free hot chocolate, crafts, music, and more. It was a great opportunity for shopping, getting perfect Christmas card photos, and making holiday memories.
Artspace Lima has participated in the Holiday Festival for many years and what they enjoy most is seeing the children have a good time.
"I think the kids, to see them excited about what they've got, they'll create something and be really happy to show it around, so it's just that good feeling that everybody has," said Sally Windle, the executive director of Artspace Lima. "We have carols in here, we've got lots of people looking around, and it's just that good spirit of community and holiday."
The Ohio Theatre had their Holiday Vendors Market, live Christmas music, and their bar and kitchen were open to visitors. They participated in the festival to help get more people to come and see what downtown Lima has to offer.
"For the Ohio Theatre, it's very important to us, the revitalization of downtown, and we want to be a big part of that. And so we got together with the other businesses and decided that this would be a good way to get people into the theatre," said Joe Correll, co-owner of The Ohio Theatre.
A total of fifteen businesses participated in this year's Holiday Festival.