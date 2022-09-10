Celebration of life held to honor Lima native William White

William White was a beloved figure in Lima, and a celebration of life was held today to honor his impact.
White passed away in late July after a six-year battle with ALS. He was a former Lima Senior football player who went on to play for Ohio State. From there, he went on to play for the NFL for 11 years. The service included touching tributes from friends and family members along with worship songs. White's son tells us his father was a man of faith, and everyone can take some wisdom from his legacy.
"Just taking his legacy and taking the things that he taught, the hard work and dedication, keeping God first. Those things, you can use that everyday and make your life better. That's what he preached everyday to me and I just want everybody to take that from his legacy," says William White Jr., son of the late William White.
White says his father didn't lose faith despite the tough diagnosis, and his ability to persevere in difficult times is something his family will take from him.
