"Celebration" painting now on display in downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Have you heard about the new "celebration" artwork in downtown Lima?
It's located on the side of a building on Main Street, where the Good Food Restaurants' newest building is being constructed. The owner of the restaurant, John Heaphy, enlisted the help of brothers Robert and David Lepo to create a stunning piece of art that adds vibrancy to the downtown area. The Lope brothers meticulously ensured their artwork would endure in the community for many years, applying three coats of ppg protective & marine coatings.
"So we came up with something that was very colorful and celebratory of all the new efforts being placed in downtown and new in Lima that's coming about and we think the mural is indicative of all that," said David & Robert Lepo, artists. "It's an inspiration that John wanted something with a splash of color to be iconic for downtown Lima that everyone will enjoy and everyone will know where it is in Lima."
The two artists, who are also owners of LepoWorks Inc., the Lepo Brothers eagerly anticipate more upcoming projects that will be displayed in the Lima area.