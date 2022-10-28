Chamber members learn about staffing needs for major Intel project underway in Ohio

Chamber members had a chance to learn how statewide leaders are working to staff construction for a manufacturing site coming to Ohio.
Intel broke ground in September on what is being dubbed the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. The project looks to hire up to 10,000 trade workers to build the site and bring 3,000 long-term jobs to the area. Those numbers don't even reflect the additional jobs created by more than 200 suppliers to be built around the state. The Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council says they are confident they will find the help needed.
"We have the infrastructure and programs in place that can help bring people in. There will be a few workers that will come from outside the greater Columbus area, even from our own area here in Lima. That's the transient nature of construction. There will be a few that come from outside of the state as well, says Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council Executive Secretary and Treasurer Mike Knisley.
Ohio was chosen out of 39 states due to our manufacturing base and highway infrastructure. Knisley says this is just the stepping stone for a new industry in Ohio.
"While it's new to Ohio, the automotive industry was that way over 100 years ago. We stepped up and we delivered on that. The manufacturing industry was that way 100 years ago. We stepped up and we delivered then. It's what we do in Ohio. We step up, we deliver, we win," adds Knisley.
Knisley credits collaboration between the three branches of government to making an additional 80 billion dollars possible along with the 20 billion dollar investment for the project.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!