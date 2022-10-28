Chamber members learn about staffing needs for major Intel project underway in Ohio

Chamber members had a chance to learn how statewide leaders are working to staff construction for a manufacturing site coming to Ohio.

Intel officially breaks ground for two semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio

Intel broke ground in September on what is being dubbed the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. The project looks to hire up to 10,000 trade workers to build the site and bring 3,000 long-term jobs to the area. Those numbers don't even reflect the additional jobs created by more than 200 suppliers to be built around the state. The Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council says they are confident they will find the help needed.

