City of Lima Holds Second Public Meeting to Discuss Where HOME & CDBG Funds Could be Allocated

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods held a second public meeting Monday evening on how to move forward with the distribution of HOME and CDBG funds.
The City of Lima has received 27 applications for these funds. On Monday evening, city administration personnel discussed which organizations have submitted proposals to receive funding. For 2023, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated over $300,000 of HOME funds to support possible housing and rental possibilities and improving living situations throughout the city. A little over $1.05 million have been allocated for CDBG funds where the money will go towards administration, economic development, public facilities, and public services organizations. With these federal dollars coming into Lima, city leaders are working to funnel this money into the community.
"For a federal grant, it's extremely flexible anywhere from, as I have just mentioned, streets and youth programs, senior programs, housing... you know, they really want local governments and local communities to funnel the funds where they need them. We try to, you know, to get the public involved as much as we can to figure out what gaps we can fill with that funding," says Sophia Fisher, Associate Planner, City of Lima Department of Housing & Neighborhoods.
A third public hearing discussing the final allocation draft will be held on Monday, June 26th. Following the third hearing, an annual action plan 30-day comment period will be held from June 23rd through July 22nd. The final product will then go before a regular meeting of city council tentatively on Monday, July 24th.