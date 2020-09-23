Clinton Owens Jr. to serve prison time

A man who was suspected to be present at a double homicide will be serving prison time.
Clinton Owens Junior pleaded guilty to a count of having a weapon under disability as well as a count of possessing cocaine. He had previously pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Owens will be serving 36 months for the weapon charge and 12 months for the possession charge, both of these sentences will be served at the same time.
Owens was suspected of being present at the murder of Tarissa and Charles Sanders back in June of this year. Michelle Alves is accused of murdering the pair at 413 South Atlantic Road. Both she and Owens ran away to Las Vegas and were arrested 12 days later.