Harvest Safety Tip

Press Release from  Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC): BRYAN, PAULDING, MALINTA, AND ST. MARYS, OH — In addition to being one of the most labor-intensive professions, farming is also considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. Rushing the job to save time can be extremely hazardous––even deadly––when farming near electrical equipment.

Every year, North Western Electric CooperativePaulding Putnam Electric CooperativeTricounty REC, and Midwest Electric see collisions where tractors and other farming equipment accidentally collide with utility poles and power lines, causing injuries and power outages. These dangerous accidents can be avoided by looking up and planning ahead when operating large farm machinery.

