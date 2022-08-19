Coleman Health Service provides update on what they are seeing locally

(WLIO) - The pandemic changed a lot of things and the treatment for mental health was not exempt and some say it may be for the better.

Representatives from regional social service and mental health agencies heard from Coleman Health Services' new CEO. She says individuals are coming back after COVID and they are seeing an increase in services. They have also added pediatric services to Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties to assist younger clients and their families. What they are seeing is a hybrid style of treatment that is working for clients.

