Coleman Health Service provides update on what they are seeing locally

(WLIO) - The pandemic changed a lot of things and the treatment for mental health was not exempt and some say it may be for the better.
Representatives from regional social service and mental health agencies heard from Coleman Health Services' new CEO. She says individuals are coming back after COVID and they are seeing an increase in services. They have also added pediatric services to Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties to assist younger clients and their families. What they are seeing is a hybrid style of treatment that is working for clients.
"It's also made us more accessible maybe to individuals that we don't necessarily feel comfortable coming in for services," explained Hattie Tracy, president and CEO of Coleman Health Services. "Whether that's because of stigma or because of some of their mental health struggles. So I also think it's really allowed us to diversify and work with different individuals in the community that we couldn't before."
"It's critically important, I mean a lot of stuff can be done within the family but sometimes are overwhelming for the family and it's nice for them to have options," stated Dr. Victor Wei, child psychiatrist physician at Coleman Health Services.
If you or someone you know may need some assistance, you can call Coleman 24/7 at 1-800-567-4673 in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties.
