Congressman Jim Jordan visits Delphos to discuss issues facing businesses and area workers

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The campaign train is running strong for Ohio's Fourth District U.S. congressman a week away from the midterm election.
One of two stops in the area for Congressman Jim Jordan included Westrich Furniture in Delphos. Jordan says hearing personally from families and businesses within his district is key when discussing issues like workforce shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation. High gas prices are among the key concerns faced by Westrich's large fleet of delivery trucks covering west central Ohio. Jordan blames costly gas on cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline among pausing energy leasing on federal lands.
"When you drive up the cost of energy, you drive up the cost of everything else because as you point out, you got trucks on the road to move goods all over the country and it's going to drive up the cost of goods. So that's what is really hurting American families, and one of the key issues that this election is about," stated U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio's 4th District Congressman.
Jordan is up for reelection and faces Democrat Tamie Wilson in the general election on November 8th.
