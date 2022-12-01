Court hearing reveals details of suspected arson fire on W. O'Connor

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman arrested for allegedly trying to burn a house down with people inside will have her case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Court hearing reveals details of suspected arson fire on W. O'Connor

29-year-old Markiesha Blackman appeared for a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court. The Lima Police Department says that on November 22nd, a fire was intentionally set at 125 West O'Connor with four individuals inside. Those individuals were able to get out of the house when the fire started. Blackman declined to sign a waiver for the hearing, which led the prosecution to call Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte. The detective spoke on speaking to a key witness in the case, who witnessed Blackman leave the residence just before she noticed smoke coming from the house.

Court hearing reveals details of suspected arson fire on W. O'Connor
Court hearing reveals details of suspected arson fire on W. O'Connor

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.