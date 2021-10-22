Cridersville to add a new “live-work-play” environment with the Crossroads of NW Ohio

Cridersville will soon be a new hub for shopping, entertainment, and living - thanks to the Crossroads of Northwest Ohio.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the site of the new project right next to I-75. They are kicking off the development of an expansive "live, work, play" environment. A crowd gathered as they listened to what will become of the hundreds of acres that sit next to the highway. They plan on bringing big-name restaurants and retail stores, living spaces, parks, and even an entertainment district. Community members say they're excited to see Cridersville expand in a way like this.

"I'm super excited, it's a phenomenal opportunity for our whole region to have an Easton-type property with all of the different things that are going on. Shopping, restaurants, hotels, all the different entertainment options all in our local area right here is going to be phenomenal."

To see more information on the Crossroads of Northwest Ohio, head to https://crossroadsofnwo.com/.

