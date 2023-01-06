Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class

Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown.

Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and then fled the building. Delphos police were notified and the student and the BB gun are now in police custody. Westrick said all buildings went into lockdown during the time period. The lockdown has been lifted and all students and staff are safe and carrying on with the school day.

Lockdown Letter from Delphos City School District

