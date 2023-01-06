Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class

Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown.
Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and then fled the building. Delphos police were notified and the student and the BB gun are now in police custody. Westrick said all buildings went into lockdown during the time period. The lockdown has been lifted and all students and staff are safe and carrying on with the school day.
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department:On 01-06-23 at approximately 8:46 a.m. the Delphos Police Department received a call from the principal at Franklin Elementary School, located at 310 W. 4th St. Delphos, in Allen County. The principal stated that he had a male student that had brought a gun to school and brandished it in front of a teacher and other students.
Officers arrived at Franklin Elementary School, which was already in lockdown. Officers were met by the principal who stated that the juvenile student had left the building and did not know which way he went. Officers were given the name of the student and a clothing description.
At this time, as a precaution, all Delphos City and Delphos St. John's schools were put on lockdown by the Delphos Police Department, due to the fact that officers did not know where the juvenile was or which direction he was headed.
Officers began a search of the area. At 8:53 am, the juvenile was located walking Westbound in the 100 block of West 5th St., where he was taken into custody and transported to the Delphos Police Department.
The juvenile told officers that the gun was a BB gun and that he had thrown it behind a business while walking. The BB gun was located behind 134 W. 5th St.
Once the juvenile was in custody and the BB gun recovered, all City schools were taken off of the lockdown.
The juvenile was transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center pending review of charges by the Allen County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.
The juvenile's name is not being released until he is formally charged.
Letter from the Delphos City School District concerning lockdown:
