Demolition of abandoned and uninhabitable structures begin on Thursday for Lima’s "Better Together Plan"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith making good on her promise to make a better Lima as demolitions start July 6th in a new program to clean up the city.
The mayor set aside $1.5 million for the "Better Together Plan" for the demolition of abandoned and uninhabitable structures within the city. Thursday is the start of the voluntary demolitions that include houses and garages. Smith says it's time to clean up the neighborhoods.
"We want every resident, every visitor, every person that walks through our neighborhoods to see the vibrancy and change that is occurring all throughout the city. So the removal of blighted structures is very important," commented Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
"We've had a lot of response of accessory structures like garages and sheds. We do have a few homes that do qualify that are on the list that should be actually making it all the way through the program here soon," said Kasey Corbet, assistant building administrator.
Property owners do have to pay a $250 application fee and the cost of a title search. The city will pay for the demolition. If you have a property that needs to be taken down, go to the city's website and search "Voluntary Demolition" to see if it qualifies.
Here’s some helpful links to the Voluntary Demolition Program:
Application: https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/9532/Voluntary-Demolition-Program
Properties are already on the city’s radar for demolition: https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/630/City-of-Lima-Demolition-List
If you want to report a property that is believed to be a good candidate for demolition, use the See, Click, Fix that can be found at this link: https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/411/Report-a-Concern
Connect Lima App on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xvmZkjdvNrY