Diversity and inclusion celebrated during Community Enrichment Award

Lima, OH (WLIO) - It was a night to bring people together to recognize those people and businesses that are rising to make their mark in this area. The Community Enrichment Dinner honored their seven award winners, which ranged from social activism, community impact, and minority business that are making a name for themselves. The annual event raises funds for minority and small business development and other inclusion initiatives in Allen County. For around 10 years, the dinner has been showcasing the equity, diversity, and inclusion around Lima, which one award winner would like to see more of.

“This is the kind of things that you build a community off of,” says Charles “The Raven” Thomas, Winner of the Community Legacy Service Award. “Events like this and again you can see people who don’t know one another, they are friends tonight. This is the way it should be 365 days a year, not just certain aspects throughout the year but every day we need to recognize that everyone has value, everyone has purpose.”

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.