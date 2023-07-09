Donation collection ongoing for AAUW's annual book sale at the Lima Mall

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have too many books laying around that you've already read, you can donate them to help Allen County women get their degrees.
The American Association of University Women is collecting donations of books, CDs, records, puzzles, games, and craft or hobby magazines for their annual book sale at the former Elder Beerman at the Lima Mall that runs from September 5th - 9th. VHS tapes and educational books older than five years are not accepted.
Money raised by the sale provides scholarships to Allen County women heading to or currently enrolled in college.
"We really want to get these girls out there and see the opportunities for education. And for a lot of them, you know, that extra money really really does help. We even have one girl this year who has been out, I think nine years, and she's going back to grad school and she wanted to get that," said Sue Ann Shaw, the treasurer and a co-chair of the AAUW.
Donations can be dropped off at the former Elder Beerman on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am-Noon or on Wednesdays from 5 pm-8 pm. The last day to drop off any items is August 24th.