"Evening with the Arts" showcases skills of Lima City Schools teachers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools took a night to appreciate the talents of their arts teachers.
Faculty and staff from various schools in the district showcased a wide variety of talents at "Evening with the Arts" at the Lima Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Drawings, paintings, jewelry, and other mediums made by teachers were on display in the gallery, while other teachers took the stage for singing, instrumental, and dance performances.
The event has been held for at least 20 years, and the students always leave motivated by what their teachers can do.
"They truly love to see their teachers doing this. Again, the things that we ask them to do, I think they really look up to the fact that we are willing to step out and do those things as well," said Amy Phillips, Choir Director at Lima Senior High School.
The event also shows students that they can continue to pursue the arts long after they graduate and aren't doing it for a grade anymore.