Families invited to Allen County Regional Airport's first "The Flight Before Christmas" event

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Our local airport continues a new tradition of inviting families to their hangar for holiday activities.
The Allen County Regional Airport held their first annual "The Flight Before Christmas" event Thursday afternoon. They decided to provide families a fun day for Christmas after around 1,000 people attended their Halloween "Scareport" trick or treating event.
In the hangar you could find Santa, the Grinch, planes on display, and more. There were stations where kids could write letters to Santa or military service members, play games, and get their photo taken in the cockpit of a plane. The airport hopes events like this get the younger generation interested in what they do.
"They're getting to see some cool planes, they're getting to see the Grinch, they're getting to see Santa at the same time. You know we're kind of able to plant some seeds and start getting some kids excited about aviation. We've not really had too many public events in the past, so we're excited that we now have the opportunity to give these public events," said Jennifer Shimp, the assistant manager at the Allen County Regional Airport.
The Perry Township Fire Department was also there to hand out goodies, and the Lima Public Library joined in to read Christmas stories to the children.