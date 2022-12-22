Families invited to Allen County Regional Airport's first "The Flight Before Christmas" event

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Our local airport continues a new tradition of inviting families to their hangar for holiday activities. 

Families invited to Allen County Regional Airport's first "The Flight Before Christmas" event

The Allen County Regional Airport held their first annual "The Flight Before Christmas" event Thursday afternoon. They decided to provide families a fun day for Christmas after around 1,000 people attended their Halloween "Scareport" trick or treating event.

Families invited to Allen County Regional Airport's first "The Flight Before Christmas" event

Tags