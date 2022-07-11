Funding mechanism in discussion to help Allen County with drainage projects

A funding mechanism is in the works to help with drainage projects around Allen County.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes and Allen County Commissioners are working to create the General Drainage Improvement Fund (GDIF), which is designed to be a catalyst for getting these projects done by providing assistance on the front-end of these projects. This discussion is important to Allen County as most Ohio counties do not have such a robust program or need for projects related to drainage. Commissioners are working to understand what a typical project looks like and the amount of funding needed.
"The sooner we can create the fund, sooner we can get the parameters the fund, then the next project can roll into this so that's the goal. The sooner the better, but you don't want to do anything where you're missing a step so that's the purpose of these meetings," says Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan.
Allen County Commissioners have another meeting scheduled and they feel that will place them at the finish line to creating the fund.
