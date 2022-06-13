Gov. DeWine tours vegetation infestation problem at Indian Lake

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine making a stop in the region Monday, to get a first-hand look at the invasive aquatic vegetation hampering boaters and businesses at Indian Lake.
The governor toured the lake by boat, along with area lawmakers, including Senate President Matt Huffman, and State Representative Jon Cross. They checked out the weed harvesters, which are being used to try and trim back the aquatic weeds, that have already grown thick and widespread this season. The weeds can wrap around propellers and boat drive units, shutting them down. Boaters are often forced to have to back up to try and clear the vegetation, or even remove it by hand. The governor said the state is looking for a long-term solution.
“What we don’t want to do, and again this is what the scientists emphasized to us, is being in a situation where they remedy ends up with algae bloom, “ says Gov. DeWine. “So, we don’t want the problem we saw in Grand Lake St. Marys, where the massive problem can become dangerous to health. What we are seeing out here today, they tell us is not dangerous to health. It is inconvenient and a pain in the neck if you are fishing or driving a boat. But it is not dangerous.”
The State of Ohio has provided funding for three weed harvesters that are working every weekday, and there is more money to address the issue in the state's next capital budget. But lawmakers are also concerned with a long-term remedy.
“The legislature, with Jon’s help in the House, we have dedicated in a very short period of time a million dollars just to deal with this particular problem,” says Senate President Huffman. “Some of that is short-term harvesting, some of it is working with (ODNR) Director Mertz. We got here today one of two people that have the appropriate education to deal with lakes and what we have to do.”
Other stakeholders on Monday’s tour included local business owners, representatives of the Indian Lake Watershed Project, and state ODNR officials.
