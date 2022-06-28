Hardin County pursuit ends in Logan County with suspect in custody

Charges are pending after a man allegedly led police on a chase in Hardin and Logan Counties last night.
The chase began just north of Kenton after the Hardin County Sheriff's Office tried to make a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer that had been stolen out of Trenton, Michigan. When deputies tried to pull him over, they say the driver sped off on U.S. Route 68. Logan County deputies successfully deployed road spikes about 4 miles north of Bellefontaine. The suspect's vehicle then ran off the roadway and flipped over.
The unidentified male tried to run off but was caught by a Logan County K-9 unit. The suspect refused to provide any personal information and was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital and eventually flown to Miami Hospital in Dayton due to injuries sustained in the crash.
6/28/22 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office:On 06/27/22 Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford Explorer that had been stolen in Trenton, Michigan. When Deputies activated their overhead lights to initiate the stop, the driver fled south on US Rt 68. The pursuit began approximately one mile north of Kenton. The vehicle continued through the city of Kenton and continued south on US Rt 68 into Logan County at high rates of speed.
Logan County Deputies deployed road spikes on US Rt 68 approximately four miles north of Bellefontaine, Ohio. The suspect vehicle struck the road spikes, lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned. The unidentified male attempted to flee from the crash and was apprehended by a Logan County K9 unit. The male refused to provide any personal information and was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Charges are pending in Hardin County as well as Logan County, Ohio.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kenton Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Fire Department, and Osborn’s Towing.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.