Heritage Trails Park District Preparing for Walk with Nature Fall Festival

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- The Heritage Trails Park District, in coordination with the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, was also busy planning for the "Walk with Nature Fall Festival" slated to return this fall. The festival will start with a 3.5-mile hike on the Miami and Erie Canal tow path. At the end of the hike, attendees will be shuttled to Memorial Park in Downtown St. Marys to enjoy an afternoon of food, music, games, crafts, non-profits, a farmers market, and even historical reenactments. If vendors or non-profits would like to participate, Board of Park Commissioner Allison Brady shares on how to proceed.
"If an organization wants to join us, they can go onto Heritage Trails Park District Facebook site and find information about the festival and how to register. There is a small fee for some non-profit groups and a larger fee if you are vending for profit, and you can also find out more information about the event and who to contact," says Allison Brady, Board of Park Commissioner, Heritage Trails Park District.
A link to the vendor booth application can be found through the Heritage Trails Park District website. The festival takes place on Sunday, October 15th.