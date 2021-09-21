High school students learn important lessons during financial education day

Multiple area high schools were able to learn important lessons about managing finances on Tuesday.
Superior Credit Union held a "Financial Education Day" at the UNOH Event Center. Students were able to attend and learn about managing finances when they enter college and beyond.
Exercises saw students learn about how to calculate their monthly income and then how to budget it from there with different types of expenses. Utilities, child care, car payments, and more had to be factored in by students as they created a budget that they can follow once they leave high school.
Multiple booths were set up across the event center, each helping attendees learn more about what types of bills/activities could impact a monthly budget.
The event was held by Superior Credit Union, with help from the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center & Admissions Staff, Lock Sixteen Catering Service, and the OSU Extension Staff.