HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow.

It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.

