It's a food extravaganza at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What is the one thing on your mind when it comes to the fair? For me, it is the delicious fair food and its sweet aromas that fill the air. With the Allen County Fair going on right now, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and go around to taste the delicious treats that are here at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
We start off our fair food journey with smoked meat. Now, the selection is incredibly difficult for me as I must choose from a wide variety of tender meats. After a period of intense thought and careful deliberation, I decided to try the polish sausage in a hoagie bun. Of course, I top it off with barbecue sauce, ketchup, and mustard! I dive right in without any hesitation, and I am surprised! The sausage is sweet and juicy, and the hoagie bun is soft and fresh!
Next, I want another fair food classic, and as a pure Ohioan by heart, there is nothing more classic than a homemade corn dog! I skedaddle over to a corn dog booth, and I watch the workers dip the hot dog into a beautiful golden corn mix batter and fry it. After a few minutes, the corn dog is done and has a beautiful golden-brown exterior. It is time to dive in yet again! The hot dog has been perfectly cooked, and the outside batter has a perfect consistency and texture that takes it to a whole another level.
Of course, you cannot go to the fair without getting something sweet to eat, and I certainly must fulfill that rule! My next mission is to obtain a funnel cake. As I watch the workers pour the funnel cake batter into the fryer, my mouth starts to water profusely, and my excitement accumulates exponentially. In just a few minutes, the cake has been cooked to a light golden color, and it is time to dash a layer of powdered sugar over it.
Once the powdered sugar was shaken onto the funnel cake, I dart out of the food truck because it was time to eat some dessert! The inside is light and fluffy, and the outside has that right amount of crunch. Also, the powdered sugar on top blasts my socks off, and this funnel cake earns a perfect plus grade!
Finally, we conclude our fair food extravaganza with a classic sweet drink to wash down our fair delicacies. We now arrive at the lemon shake booth for the famous lemon shake-up! I watch the workers squeeze the fresh lemon juice into the cup and combine it with a nice helping of sugar and ice-cold water. Then, it is time to shake, and we now have an ice-cold drink.
I take a rather large sip, and it is absolute perfection! It is the perfect amount of tartness, sweetness, and ice-cold water, and the perfect way to end our fair food journey!
