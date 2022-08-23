It's a food extravaganza at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What is the one thing on your mind when it comes to the fair? For me, it is the delicious fair food and its sweet aromas that fill the air. With the Allen County Fair going on right now, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and go around to taste the delicious treats that are here at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

We start off our fair food journey with smoked meat. Now, the selection is incredibly difficult for me as I must choose from a wide variety of tender meats. After a period of intense thought and careful deliberation, I decided to try the polish sausage in a hoagie bun. Of course, I top it off with barbecue sauce, ketchup, and mustard! I dive right in without any hesitation, and I am surprised! The sausage is sweet and juicy, and the hoagie bun is soft and fresh!

