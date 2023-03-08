Law enforcement takes the stand during day two of David Cowan's trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The trial continues for the Lima man facing rape and other charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.
Law enforcement and the sexual assault nurse took the stand at the beginning of day two of the trial of 37-year-old David Cowan. Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office talked about responding to the home on December 2021 and talking to the victim's guardian who called them. The victim's guardian told deputies that she woke up and noticed Cowan not in the bed with her and she went looking for him.
"She said as she was exiting the garage, she heard a noise coming from her daughter's (the victim's) room, which is adjacent to the garage," says Dep. Izak Ackerman. "She opened up the door, turned on the light, and she found David walking away from (victim's) bedside. He walked up to the open closet doors in the bedroom and while he was doing so, he was pulling his pants up from around the knee area."
Both the prosecutor and the defense have rested in the case, closing arguments will be Thursday morning.