Lightsource BP Birch Solar Project

After the Ohio Power Siting Board rejected the Birch Solar project, Lightsource bp has released a statement on the decision.

In their statement, they said "Unfortunately, the OPSB board decision ignored the project support which is in testimony from the local Allen and Auglaize country residents, including support from local union leaders, and the fact that there were no intervening residential groups or individuals in opposition of the project in the OPSB hearings."

