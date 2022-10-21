In their statement, they said "Unfortunately, the OPSB board decision ignored the project support which is in testimony from the local Allen and Auglaize country residents, including support from local union leaders, and the fact that there were no intervening residential groups or individuals in opposition of the project in the OPSB hearings."
Full Statement from Shanelle Montana, Vice President of Development for Lightsource bp:"Over the last two years the Birch Solar team has worked hard with the community to create a model solar project in Allen and Auglaize County. While in the Allen and Auglaize community, we heard from Shawnee parents who were advocating for better schools for their children, farmers who were nervous about the variability of commodity prices and nature, and trade workers who wanted jobs in their local community – not just job creation in Columbus. Residents of the Shawnee community and school leaders were relieved to learn about the $94 million in investment Birch Solar would have provided for their community. This investment would have reduced the need for tax increases and additional future levies. Landowners were excited that they would be able to keep their land in the family with the steady income from Birch Solar. Local electricians were excited about the hundreds of local jobs for local workers that Birch Solar would bring.
In conversations with local residents, greater setbacks were introduced from homes and roads and the project was screened by adding thousands of trees. Every detail was carefully considered: the use of farm type fencing instead of industry typical chain link, keeping the land in agricultural production through sheep grazing, recycling 100% of end-of-life solar panels. The Birch project went beyond any currently constructed solar project in the state and set a new standard for responsible solar.
Unfortunately, the OPSB board decision ignored the project support which is in testimony from the local Allen and Auglaize country residents, including support from local union leaders, and the fact that there were no intervening residential groups or individuals in opposition of the project in the OPSB hearings. The OPSB Board appears to have favored the opinion of local governmental bodies , many who did not engage in the hearing process or/and did not intervene in the project, over the needs and desires of the residents. Sadly, this political focus removes jobs, environmental benefits, infrastructure investment and economic development from Allen and Auglaize County.
Birch Solar will be exercising all options to move the project forward.”
