Lima City Schools Recognize 2022-2023 Outstanding 11 Award Recipients

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Monday night was a special school board meeting for Lima City Schools as many staff and faculty members are honored for individual excellence.
The Lima City School Board of Education and Superintendent Jill Ackerman awarded 11 district employees from each school building part of the annual "Outstanding 11" awards. This award program began in 2011 following a visit from Ron Clark, a nationally-renowned educator and author of "The Excellent 11." In this book, Clark highlights 11 qualities an educator possesses to provide motivation and a high-quality education to children, and district administration strives to properly recognize the staff members that exhibit these qualities.
"These are staff members that really go above and beyond the role models for other educators. They are the teachers that, and the staff members, that students tend to gravitate to. They make learning fun. They put their whole heart and soul into what they do. They work tirelessly to make sure that their students have a great learning experience, and we feel that it is important each year that we allow our staff to recognize those people and that we can then award them," says Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools.
Dozens of Lima City School staff members have received an Outstanding 11 award.