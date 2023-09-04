Lima Labor Day Parade highlights workers and pride of the city

It was a parade filled with signs, smiles, and sounds -- that also included firetrucks, tanks, and even some clowns.
The Lima Labor Day Parade, organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council, shined a light on working class citizens in lima and the work that they do that often goes unnoticed.
"Labor is really important and needs to be recognized today, because shops that are not union and union shops set the wages for everybody - so it kind of sets the standard." said Jeff Adams, UAW Local 1219 President. "Unions are very important in America."
Many lined up down main street to get a glimpse of the parade and see everyone coming together in order to showcase that City of Lima pride.
"I look forward to seeing all the cool floats and all the cool cars, and seeing everybody come together." said Adams.
And there were no shortages of floats and cars as the parade had quite a turnout. Candy of course was flying across the streets, with kids eagerly collecting them.
And for some being in the parade is a big deal and accomplishment, such as lima senior's band. That always look forward to the walk down main street and having all the eyes focused on not only their music, but their participation as well.
"They love to represent their school and the city and love to be cheered for when they come down the parade route." said Kelly Fronzaglia, Lima Senior Director of Bands. "They just love being cheered on and for people to shout out their school name and they just really enjoy performing."
And after not having a parade last year, it was evident that many resident in Lima missed it as they lined up and took in the parade, as not only smiles were present on their faces, but a sense of pride as well.