A Lima man facing 16 charges will have them split into two separate jury trials.
28-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey signed 2 time waivers. One to have 11 drug related charges heard before jury in October. The other five charges, which involve an alleged 2020 shooting incident, will be heard in November in the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The indictment by a grand jury alleges that on or about January 8th of 2020. Harvey attempted to cause physical harm to four different individuals and discharged a firearm into an occupied structure.