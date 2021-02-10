Lima Police asking residents to follow parking ordinances within the city

It’s an issue they battle all year long and the Lima Police Department is using social media to combat it.
The department is posting educational information about parking within the city of Lima. Currently, they have been getting complaints from city crews about cars not moving so they can plow. During the rest of the year, they receive complaints about parking in yards, on tree lawns, and sidewalks. There are also concerns about parking on the wrong side of the street. Most of these are finable offenses in Lima’s Codified Ordinances but the Lima Police Department hopes to get matters settled before it comes to that.
Sergeant Aaron Rode explains, “It is not a consistent thing that you will always get a warning tag. Our course of action is to issue a warning tag that gives you 48 hours. If it’s something more serious when you’re going to be impeding traffic you may be issued a citation. And in certain circumstances, your vehicle may be impounded.”
Rode also wants to remind residents that if your vehicle is parked on a public street it needs to be moved every 48 hours to assure it is not abandoned and street crews can effectively complete street maintenance.