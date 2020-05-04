Lima Police Department releases name of man found dead in backyard on May 1st

The Lima Police Department has identified the person they found dead in a backyard on May 1st.
48-year-old Jason Lamb was located behind a home in the 1200 block of St. Johns Avenue. His body is currently at the Lucas County Coroner's Office. The autopsy has been done to determine the cause of the death, but the detectives are awaiting the results. If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the police department at (419) 227-4444 or Crimestoppers at (419) 229-7867(STOP).
Media Release from Lima Police Department 3/4/20: On Friday, May 1, 2020 at approximately 6:45am, Lima Police Officers were dispatched to 1219 St Johns in reference to a subject in the back yard. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white male, laying against a parked vehicle in the back yard.
The male was later identified as Jason Lamb, 48, of Lima, Ohio. A cause of death has yet to be determined. The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was performed. We are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Matt Boss at 419 221-5156 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.