One person was transported after a stabbing in downtown Lima. 

The Lima Police Department states that officers were sent to the Imperial Inn at 131 East North Street at approximately 1:08 AM Thursday in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Percy Huffman of Lima in room 109, who was stabbed multiple times. 

Huffman was transported to a local hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or 419-224-4444.

