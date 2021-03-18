One person was transported after a stabbing in downtown Lima.
The Lima Police Department states that officers were sent to the Imperial Inn at 131 East North Street at approximately 1:08 AM Thursday in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Percy Huffman of Lima in room 109, who was stabbed multiple times.
Huffman was transported to a local hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or 419-224-4444.