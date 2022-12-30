Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way.
The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
This is also the first New Year's where individuals are legally allowed to set off fireworks. From 4pm on New Year's Eve until 1am of New Year's Day, homeowners are permitted to discharge low level fireworks on their property. If you are planning to set off fireworks, make sure you choose a safe location.
"I'd advise people, if they have a backyard that's compatible with shooting off fireworks and there's not a lot of trees or stuff that would get in the way to cause ricochet. I'd highly advise people to use it in an open area. I'd try to avoid the front yard due to people walking down the sidewalk or cars driving by. A lot of people shoot them in the street and that's frowned upon as well. You should only shoot fireworks off on your property," says Officer Nevan Stolly, a patrolman with the Lima Police Department.
No person under the age of 18 is legally permitted to carry or light fireworks, and minors must be at least 150 feet away from the fireworks when they are set off.