Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way.

The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.

