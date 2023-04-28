Local recruiter discusses hiring trends at this month's Wake, Rattle, and Roll breakfast

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly breakfast hearing about hiring trends in our area.
Formerly known as the Real American Sunrise, Wake, Rattle, and Roll is a chance for businesses in Allen County to network and learn about local happenings. At Friday's meeting, business leaders heard from a local recruiter about the top five hiring trends in our area and what candidates are looking for from their employers. It has become more challenging than ever to fill jobs that require specific skills. While the pandemic did a number on the workforce, the stigma around student debt is a growing issue.
"People are taking another look at what they want as far as a formal education is concerned, and trying to find ways to make a living, have a good job that doesn't require accumulating tens of thousands of dollars of debt. That is contributing to a lack of skilled workers," stated Kendra Nickel, HCF Family of Companies.
The Wake, Rattle, and Roll chamber meeting is held on the last Friday of every month at the Lima Civic Center. The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. No registration is necessary.