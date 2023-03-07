Logoplaste Lima plans to expand warehouse and add jobs

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County manufacturer, that opened just three years ago, is ready to expand its facility.
The Allen County commissioners approved a tax abatement agreement for Logoplaste Lima. Lima City Council and Perry Township trustees have already approved their agreement. It will be a 10 million dollar investment into their plastic packaging manufacturing facility on Commerce Parkway. That means adding 135 thousand square feet of warehouse space for their operations.
"It is very exciting," says Anthony Klopfenstein, Plant Manager of Logoplaste Lima. "It's exciting for Lima. We are bringing additional jobs. You know, the workforce in Lima, we found a lot of good people the employees are excited and we are excited as a company."
The project will add 10 new jobs to the 30 that currently work at the plant. Construction is expected to start this spring and wrap up by December 2024.