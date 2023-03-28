Man faces charges after causing an evacuation at Harding Highway Walmart on Monday

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Sheriff's Office released information this afternoon on a Monday afternoon incident that ended in the Harding Highway Walmart being evacuated.
Officers and deputies from various departments were called out just before 4:30 in reference to a man making threats and refusing to leave the store. Scanner traffic also indicated that 31-year-old James Killings was wearing a backpack that he repeatedly took on and off. The sheriff's office says, due to the nature of his threats, the store was evacuated. He was immediately arrested without incident. Killings is charged with criminal trespass and inducing panic.
