Marathon Petroleum to cut around 300 employees from Findlay headquarters

The coronavirus forcing Marathon Petroleum to cut more than two thousand jobs across their operations. The Findlay Courier says nearly 300 of those positions are at their Findlay headquarters. With fewer people driving, because they are working from home or not traveling because of COVID-19, fuel consumption is down. Marathon is reporting losses well over a billion dollars so far this year. Marathon is working with the Findlay Hancock Economic Development to help those impacted employees connect with other local job opportunities. Back in August, Marathon announced they are selling off their Speedway Gas Stations to 7/11, that $21 billion deal is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.