Mercy Health-St Rita's makes donation to My Brother's Keeper

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated money to a local organization that provides a safe place and teaches life skills to male African-American youth.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated $2,000 to the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper through their Community Health program. The funding will help support the services they provide to youth such as mentorships and field trips. The group helps young students develop important life skills and prepares them to make good choices throughout their lives.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's regularly donates to organizations like this that align with their mission of improving health and socioeconomic outcomes in our community.
"We've been able to hold several big events to bring outreach and awareness to our community and with what Mercy is contributing to it and their donor foundation and employee base, we appreciate it and we hope to use it for health and wellness building for our youth and families," said Emmanuel Curtis, the lead for the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper.
My Brother's Keeper has been operating in Lima for two and a half years, and this is the second donation they have received from Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
