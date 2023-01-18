Mercy Health-St Rita's makes donation to My Brother's Keeper

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated money to a local organization that provides a safe place and teaches life skills to male African-American youth.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated $2,000 to the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper through their Community Health program. The funding will help support the services they provide to youth such as mentorships and field trips. The group helps young students develop important life skills and prepares them to make good choices throughout their lives.

