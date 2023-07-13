Michael Oliphant found competent to stand trial for murder

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was found competent to stand trial on the charge of murder.
21-year-old Michael Oliphant was cleared by a psychologist to face a jury for the death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine. He tried pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Oliphant is facing murder and felonious assault charges.
According to Lima Police detectives, in February, officers were called out to the 100 block of Rosedale Avenue for reports of a shooting. There they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. Oliphant was found at another location and arrested. Oliphant's trial has been set for November.