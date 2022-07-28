MLK Jr. Association holds vigil after recent Lima shootings

A prayer vigil in Lima was held on Thursday, calling for an end to violence and a return to unity.

It comes as the community deals with a pair of shootings in the past seven days, that police say may have been tied together. Thursday’s community prayer was led by the Rev. Ron Fails, who talked about the need to consider the damage done by such violence, as well as the harm done to the lives of all those involved. He said it affects not just the victim, but their families and the families of the people behind the hurt inflicted on others. He called on everyone to stop and to think before committing violence. The president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Association organized the event, and she says she witnessed what happened during the shooting outside of Sheryl’s last weekend.

