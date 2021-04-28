Motorcyclist killed and 2 others injured in crash following chase

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two motorcycle crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.
Just after 9 o'clock Tuesday night, the Shawnee Township Police officer tried to pull over a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Andrew Hunnaman of Lima on SR 501. Hunnaman sped up to try and get away from the police and hit another motorcycle driven by 41-year-old Vincent McKercher who was trying to turn on to Fort Amanda Road. Hunnaman was pronounced dead at the scene. McKercher and a 10-year-old passenger on his motorcycle, Joshua Lee, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say the 10-year-old was wearing a helmet, but McKercher was not. It is unknown if Hunnaman was wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
Media release from Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Shawnee Township – On April 27, 2021, at approximately 9:09 P.M. a Shawnee Township Police Officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation. The 2007 Honda CB900 motorcycle was traveling north on SR 501, operated by Andrew L. Hunnaman, age 32, of Lima. Mr. Hunnaman failed to stop for the Shawnee Township Police Officer and sped up to a high rate of speed. A 2013 Harley Davidson FLT, operated by Vincent W. McKercher, age 41, of Lima was traveling north on SR 501 and in the process of making a right turn onto Fort Amanda Road when struck by the Honda Motorcycle.
The Honda went off the right side of the roadway and came to final rest north of the intersection. Mr. Hunnaman was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner Heather Lee. He was transported by the Coroner’s Office to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center Morgue. It is unknown if he was wearing a properly adjusted helmet when the crash occurred.
The Harley Davidson came to final rest within the intersection of SR 501 and Fort Amanda Rd. The driver, Mr. McKercher, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for serious injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. A passenger on the Harley Davidson, Joshua K. Lee, age 10, of Cridersville, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for serious injuries. He was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Shawnee Township Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Shawnee Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s and Army’s Towing Services. The intersection was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to be extra cautious of motorcycle traffic, and strongly encourages the use of a properly adjusted helmet for motorcycle riders and passengers.