New mural in downtown Lima honors one of Lima's best homegrown musicians

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new mural was completed today honoring one of Lima's best homegrown musicians.
Two artists were commissioned to paint a portrait of the late Joe Henderson in Cherry Alley behind Artspace/Lima. Born in 1937, Henderson won and was nominated for several Grammies for his work in the jazz genre through the nineties. The project began Wednesday night and was already finished by this afternoon. The goal of the piece is to both pay tribute to this local legend and educate people who might not have known that Lima is home to such a famous and gifted musician.
"It's inspiring because I wanted to make the mural impactful and I wanted it to be able to engage in dialogue, so just starting the conversation mainly. And same way for me, I was introduced (to Joe) through Lima and then I did my research, and I'm a big fan," said Bryan Moss, artist.
"Being an artist and just in general, you always feel good for somebody like you honoring you because you put in all that good, hard, work, and sometimes people don't really get to notice it, and especially your hometown where it means the most to you, may not be where you get your recognition, so to do this, it just makes me feel great," added Hakim Callwood, artist.
The artists hope the painting encourages the people of Lima to pursue their talents and encourage others to do the same.
Press Release from ArtSpace/Lima: ArtSpace/Lima is pleased to announce ‘An Evening with the Hendersons’ on April 24th, beginning at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.
ArtSpace will be hosting the family members of music legend Joe Henderson for an evening of conversation and talk about the early days and travels of the four-time Grammy winner from Lima. Joe was one of fourteen children and encouraged to study music by his parents. After graduating From South High School (now Lima Senior High School), Joe went to Detroit and started his professional career as an jazz tenor saxophonist, spanning more than four decades.
Henderson played with many of the leading American players of his day and recorded for several prominent labels, including Blue Note, Milestone, and Verve. He played with Jazz great Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter and Tony Williams. In 1992, he recorded the album Lush Life: The Music of Billy Strayhorn, a commercial and critical success, followed by tribute albums to Miles Davis, Antonio Carlos Jobim, a big band album, and a jazz adaptation of the George Gershwin opera Porgy and Bess.
Joe won a Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance by a Soloist in 1992 for ‘Lush Life’, Best Instrumental Jazz Performance, Individual or Group for ‘So Near, So Far (Musings for Miles)’, and Best Jazz Instrumental Performance by a Soloist for ‘Miles Ahead’ in 1993, and Best Large Jazz Ensemble Performance in 1997 for ‘Big Band’.
ArtSpace will be celebrating the Joe Henderson Mural that evening. Bryan Moss, a Columbus artist, painted a mural to honor Joe and his music in the alcove music area at ArtSpace. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 7:00 pm to dedicate the mural and tribute to Joe Henderson.
For further information about this event or other ArtSpace/Lima programs, please call Sally Windle, Executive Director, at ArtSpace/Lima 419-222-1721.