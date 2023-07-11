New updates on Allen County Treasurer's Office website just in time for second half taxes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new feature offered at the Allen County Treasurer's Office website can make paying your taxes a little easier.
The treasurer's website has been updated and now has a new tax search function. It's part of the online payment portal where you can see if taxes have been paid or not, with the amount that is due, what you paid last year, and all the parcel information. They also have a new vendor offering property owners some different payment options.
"So, you can do credit card or E-Check now which is a brand new feature for Allen County. We didn't have had E-Check before. So, the credit card fee is 2.4% charged by the processor, not by us. But that is a cheaper rate than we previously had so that still saves you money. But the E-Check is a flat dollar fee. So if you have 12 parcels, you're only paying a dollar. You just add all 12 parcels and make your payment. So that's a great feature for residents," explained Krista Bohn, Allen County Treasurer.
Again, Allen County's second-half real estate and mobile home taxes are due this Friday. A list of how you can pay is located on the back of your tax bill. If you have questions you can call (419) 223-8515 or go to their website at https://allencountyohtreasurer.com/.