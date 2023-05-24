Press Release from Bridget Fischer, Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO- The Environmental Health Division of the Putnam County Health Department released a new web application that provides direct public access to private water systems and private sewage systems information on their website. The purpose of this web application is to provide the public with records on private water systems and private sewage systems online. This web application is an interactive tool for the public to view the results of the last operation and maintenance permit inspection of on-site sewage treatment systems permits, private water system permits, and septic pumping reports serving each property within the jurisdiction of Putnam County Health Department.
“The Putnam County Health Department is pleased to provide enhanced service to the public in conjunction with the Putnam County Auditor’s Office. Residents can now view important information regarding sewage treatment systems and private water systems on properties online. This benefits homeowners, future homeowners and anyone wanting information regarding these systems," said Kim Rieman, Health Commissioner. “We would like to thank the Putnam County Auditor's office for their great partnership".
Please note that some information will not be available online until the permit has received final approval. Data will be routinely added as information is available. To access the web application one can, visit PCHD website at https://putnamhealth.com/.