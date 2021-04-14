One dead in Paulding County

A Wauseon man is dead following a semi crash in Paulding County.

The Van Wert post of the Ohio State Patrol says it happened just before noon at the intersection of U.S. 127 and County Road 176 north of Paulding. A semi got tangled up in phone lines that were hanging low from a previous crash. A passerby, 54-year-old Vance Campbell, of Wauseon, stopped to help remove the lines from the semi. At that point, another truck hit the phone lines, which in turn struck Campbell, causing fatal injuries. Trooper says the incident remains under investigation.

Download PDF Fatality in Paulding County Media Release.pdf

 

