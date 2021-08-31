One dead, two transported after two vehicle crash on Reservoir Road

A fatal crash closed a portion of Reservoir Road on Tuesday.
The Ohio Highway Patrol states that at around 12:30 PM, they received a call of a two vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road.
Deputies arrived on scene and began to close off the portion of the roadway as an investigation began. One of the occupants of the vehicle was pronounced deceased. Two people were transported from the scene, one with serious but non life threatening injuries, and one transported as a precaution.
Details on how the crash occurred are not available at this time. The Ohio Highway Patrol says that a details press release will be released later Tuesday.