ONU Softball Team
Picture courtesy of Ohio Northern University.

Press Release from the Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce it will build a new softball stadium through the generosity of lead donors Melinda (Durbin) Hileman, BA ’87, and David Hileman, BSBA ’86, BSPh ’86, longtime University supporters who have contributed their knowledge and resources in numerous ways.

Stadium construction will begin at the end of the Spring ’23 softball season with a dedication event planned later in the year. Among the planned features are heated dugouts, field lighting, a new scoreboard with updated technology, padded backstop, upgraded press box, and permanent bleachers with bucket seating. The university is working with architects at Fanning Howey in Celina, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.