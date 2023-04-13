Ottawa unveils new plan to revitalize downtown

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Ottawa is undergoing a strategic growth plan with their historic downtown.
The EndZone north of Main Street is where residents met to eat, drink, and learn about the possibilities of growth in their downtown.
There were drawings of possible projects to revive the area, and many key figures in the community spoke about how these ideas can be a reality in the future.
Mayor Dean Meyer says this event will hopefully encourage Ottawa residents to do their shopping locally instead of flocking to areas such as Lima or Findlay.
"Anytime you can draw people into town it's like wow this is a really cool place to be," he explained. "We have a great park system. We got great businesses. We have so many young people in our community right now. They're coming back, and we need to have a community that they want to come downtown. They want to spend money in our town."
The movement does not currently have any projects approved to start, but Mayor Dean is hoping that eventually changes as residents get an official look.